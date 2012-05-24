German parties make progress on fiscal pact deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government and opposition parties edged closer on Thursday towards a compromise deal that would pave the way for parliamentary approval of Europe’s new fiscal pact and permanent bailout fund.

The opposition Social Democrats (SDP) also appeared to give ground on their insistence on euro bonds to tackle the euro zone’s debt crisis, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed her opposition to them at a summit in Brussels.

Merkel needs SDP support in the two houses of Germany’s parliament to secure ratification of the fiscal pact agreed among EU leaders that will impose tougher budgetary rules.

The SPD and their allies the Greens, however, making common cause with France’s new Socialist President Francois Hollande and some other EU leaders, say the pact must be accompanied by new measures to promote growth and investment in Europe.

“Our impression is that the government has given up its blockade of an additional growth and investment pact,” said SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel after Thursday’s talks with Merkel and other political party leaders.

Senior Greens leader Juergen Trittin said the government had to give way because it needed opposition votes to get the two-thirds majority required to approve the fiscal pact in both the lower house Bundestag and the upper chamber Bundesrat.

The two-thirds majority is needed because the pact affects the constitution and national sovereignty.

Gabriel said securing parliamentary approval before the summer recess - as Merkel wants - was possible but hinged on the growth proposals to be put forward by the government.

Volker Kauder, leader of Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democrats in parliament, said further talks with the opposition would take place on June 13. There they will discuss 16 proposals from the economy ministry on growth and employment stimulus measures.

“I still expect that we will succeed in approving the fiscal pact and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) before the summer recess,” Kauder told reporters.

EURO BONDS

On euro bonds, where the SPD and Greens have taken a similar line to Hollande, there were clear signals they might instead accept a year-old proposal from Germany’s “wise men” panel of economists who advise the government for mutualizing part of the debt of euro zone countries.

The debt redemption idea would involve mutualizing the debts of euro zone countries over and above 60 percent of GDP - the debt limit set out in the EU’s stability and growth pact.

Gabriel conceded that there were legal barriers to the introduction of euro bonds for the time being.

The ESM is scheduled to start work on July 1 but Merkel’s government insists that the bailout fund must be approved at the same time as the fiscal pact - a stance reiterated on Thursday by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

“It is unthinkable to separate the ESM from the fiscal treaty,” he said before the talks with the party leaders.

Despite the SPD’s demands, the party - which has until now backed Merkel on euro zone policies - has made clear it will not torpedo the fiscal pact, seen in Berlin as the centerpiece of Europe’s drive to overcome its debt crisis and recover market trust.

“Of course we will have nothing against the fiscal pact if a growth pact accompanies it,” Gabriel said on Thursday.

Merkel is looking increasingly vulnerable on the euro zone crisis due to a backlash by voters in Greece and France against her austerity drive. Hollande’s May 6 election victory has shifted the debate in Europe, with other leaders rallying around his call for a new emphasis on growth alongside debt-cutting.

“Germany is isolated in Europe ... and this isolation is dangerous for a country that lives from exports,” said Trittin of the Greens.

Opinion polls in Germany, where voters broadly back Merkel’s insistence on strict reforms in return for bailouts, point to a decline in her party’s popularity and rising support for the SPD ahead of next year’s federal election.