Merkel: Germany ready to use existing euro zone tools
#Business News
June 7, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel: Germany ready to use existing euro zone tools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday her country stood ready to use the existing instruments already created in the euro zone to combat the debt crisis.

“It is important to stress again that we have created the instruments for support in the euro zone and that Germany is ready to use these instruments whenever it may prove necessary,” she told a joint news conference with Britain’s David Cameron.

“That is a clear expression of our political will to keep the euro zone stable, so that the euro zone can make its contribution to global economic growth,” said Merkel.

Cameron said there was a need for urgent action to deal with market uncertainties arising from the crisis and he understood why countries in the currency union would consider elements of a banking union.

Reporting by Stephen Brown, Annika Breidthardt and Andreas Rinke

