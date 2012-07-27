FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble to meet Geithner at German resort on Monday
July 27, 2012

Schaeuble to meet Geithner at German resort on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will hold a joint news conference on Monday on the North Sea island of Sylt, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Schaeuble traditionally spends his summer holiday on Sylt, a German island near the Danish border. The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m. (0730 EDT).

No details were given of the purpose of the talks which come at a tense moment in the euro crisis when the biggest countries in the currency area and the European Central Bank have pledged to do all they can to protect the currency.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum

