Eurogroup sets Greece deadlines for reform details
February 20, 2015 / 8:19 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup sets Greece deadlines for reform details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - International creditors gave Greece until the end of Monday to present a list of reform measures it plans and set a deadline of the end of April for creditors agreeing to a final list, the Eurogroup said in a joint statement on Friday.

“The Greek authorities will present a first list of reform measures, based on the current arrangement, by the end of Monday February 23,” said the statement, which confirmed an agreement to extend Greece’s bailout program by four months.

“The institutions will provide a first view whether this is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review. This list will be further specified and then agreed with the institutions by the end of April.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

