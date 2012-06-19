FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No new bailout agreement envisaged for Greece -EU Commission
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

No new bailout agreement envisaged for Greece -EU Commission

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it wants to work with a new Greek government to push through reforms and revive the economy but that there would be no new agreement with Greece on the terms of its 130-billion-euro rescue package.

Senior euro zone officials as well as the United States have signaled support for a review of the conditions attached to Greece’s international bailout, but the Commission insisted the plan agreed earlier this year could not be torn up.

“We just decided on a second program recently so nobody is talking about a new memorandum of understanding,” Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing, referring to the agreement with Greece.

“We are talking about ensuring that Greece gets a government and that this government takes full ownership of the program and implements it to put the country back on track,” he said.

Altafaj added that as soon as the new government was formed, the EU/IMF “troika” would go to Athens discuss with the Greek authorities the best means of implementing “the program agreed upon by the Greek government with its partners”.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.