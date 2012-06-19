No new bailout agreement envisaged for Greece -EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it wants to work with a new Greek government to push through reforms and revive the economy but that there would be no new agreement with Greece on the terms of its 130-billion-euro rescue package.

Senior euro zone officials as well as the United States have signaled support for a review of the conditions attached to Greece’s international bailout, but the Commission insisted the plan agreed earlier this year could not be torn up.

“We just decided on a second program recently so nobody is talking about a new memorandum of understanding,” Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing, referring to the agreement with Greece.

“We are talking about ensuring that Greece gets a government and that this government takes full ownership of the program and implements it to put the country back on track,” he said.

Altafaj added that as soon as the new government was formed, the EU/IMF “troika” would go to Athens discuss with the Greek authorities the best means of implementing “the program agreed upon by the Greek government with its partners”.