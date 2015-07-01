Greece deal possible before July 20 bonds payment: euro zone official

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A new bailout deal for Greece could be agreed in time for the country to meet a July 20 deadline for the repayment of 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of bonds to the European Central Bank, a euro zone official said on Wednesday.

Asked whether agreement was possible within that time frame, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was ‘theoretically doable’.

A second European official, who asked not to be named, said that agreement was possible within as little as two weeks.