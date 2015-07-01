FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece deal possible before July 20 bonds payment: euro zone official
July 1, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Greece deal possible before July 20 bonds payment: euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A new bailout deal for Greece could be agreed in time for the country to meet a July 20 deadline for the repayment of 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of bonds to the European Central Bank, a euro zone official said on Wednesday.

Asked whether agreement was possible within that time frame, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was ‘theoretically doable’.

A second European official, who asked not to be named, said that agreement was possible within as little as two weeks.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott

