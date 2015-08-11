FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says bailout package to be 85 billion euros over three years
#Business News
August 11, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says bailout package to be 85 billion euros over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has secured funding from the EU and IMF worth about 85 billion euros ($93.70 billion) over three years, a Greek finance ministry official said on Tuesday after Athens and its lenders clinched a bailout agreement after a marathon round of talks.

The package had been expected to be worth up to 86 billion euros but there had been no confirmation of its size and whether the funding bill had crept up as Greece returned to recession.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said Greek banks would get 10 billion euros in recapitalization funds “immediately” and would be recapitalized by the end of the year.

The government did not accept a proposal by its creditors to have distressed funds buy bad loans, the official added.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
