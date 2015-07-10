FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Institutions to deliver opinion on Greek proposals Friday: EU Commission
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Institutions to deliver opinion on Greek proposals Friday: EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank are analyzing proposals submitted by Greece on economic reforms and will deliver their views by the end of Friday, a European Commission spokesman said.

“As we speak, they are analyzing these proposals with the intention of communicating their assessment to the Eurogroup by the end of the day,” the spokesman told a daily news conference.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Alexander Saeedy; editing by Barbara Lewis

