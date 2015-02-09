FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria says goal must be keeping Greece in euro zone
February 9, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 3 years ago

Austria says goal must be keeping Greece in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (R) receives Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in front of a painting of former Austrian Empress Maria Theresia in his office in Vienna February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Europe must find a way to keep Greece in the euro zone while holding Athens to its commitments under an international bailout, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Monday after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“The question is finding a solution between the content of the framework agreed in the past and the efforts of the new (Greek) government. That is not the case at the moment and that is why a certain concern has to be expressed that this path has to be found,” Faymann told a joint news conference with Tsipras after more than an hour of talks in Vienna.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams

