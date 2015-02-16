FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian fin minister expects Greece to request bailout extension by Friday
February 16, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Austrian fin minister expects Greece to request bailout extension by Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said he expected Greece to request an extension of its bailout program by Friday after talks with euro zone finance ministers ended without progress on Monday.

“Technically and also legally it doesn’t work any other way but for a request to be submitted to extend the current program and to accept the conditions of this program,” Schelling told the Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

“We know that in the framework of the conditions there is, of course, room for flexibility,” he said, adding that such an extension could last for four or six months to allow for new measures to be taken or contracts to be signed with Greece.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kevin Liffey

