February 20, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Austrian finmin says Greece must respect bailout terms: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling was quoted by a newspaper as saying Greece must complete its current bailout package before any new program can be agreed, in comments which his ministry said came before he saw Greece’s latest loan request.

Schelling told the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten paper that the request from Athens had to “respect the conditions” of the current bailout program. Afterwards, “we can discuss a new program with new conditions, but now the current program has to be completed”, he was quoted as saying, reiterating his stated position.

A ministry spokesman said his comments to the paper had been made early on Thursday. Schelling has not made any public comments on the latest Greek proposals that are due to be discussed by euro zone finance ministers on Friday.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kevin Liffey

