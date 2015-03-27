FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian finmin sees crisis of confidence in Greece
#Business News
March 27, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian finmin sees crisis of confidence in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austria's Finance Minister Hans-Joerg Schelling attends a panel discussion on "financial policy for a new confidence in Europe" at imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Greece’s international partners have lost trust in Greece, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Friday, underscoring that Athens needs to stick to conditions of its current rescue and saying a fresh debt haircut would do no good.

“We have a crisis of confidence with Greece,” the conservative minister told reporters. “Something is decided every day and on the next day it doesn’t apply any more.”

Addressing speculation of another debt haircut for Greece, he said: “You can easily calculate this: it brings nothing.” He said it would not ease Greece’s budget problems and was no solution to its fiscal woes. He said the Greece problem “will occupy us for some time. I don’t know what will emerge.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
