Austria finance minister says no agreement on Greek proposals without concrete plan
#Business News
June 23, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Austria finance minister says no agreement on Greek proposals without concrete plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister said on Tuesday there would be no agreement on new Greek budget proposals unless there was a concrete plan showing how they would be carried out.

Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday when it presented proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.

Hans Joerg Schelling said he believed a path towards a Greek primary budget surplus had been agreed.

But he added: “If there is no program for actions that says what measure will be implemented when , we will not agree to it.”

“It should not, cannot, must not happen that a third (bailout) program is started so to speak through the back door,” he said.

