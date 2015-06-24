FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria finance minister says if no Greek solution by Sunday, next step unforeseeable
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Austria finance minister says if no Greek solution by Sunday, next step unforeseeable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister said that if no solution is found on a cash-for-reforms deal with Greece by Sunday, it is not foreseeable what will happen next.

For creditor institutions and euro zone finance ministers to agree to the latest proposals from Athens, a concrete timeframe for the implementation of reforms is necessary, Hans Joerg Schelling told Austrian ORF radio on Wednesday.

“I expect that this will be offered by this evening ... If there is no real solution by Sunday this week, it is not foreseeable what the next step will be.”

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

