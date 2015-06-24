Austria finance minister says if no Greek solution by Sunday, next step unforeseeable

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister said that if no solution is found on a cash-for-reforms deal with Greece by Sunday, it is not foreseeable what will happen next.

For creditor institutions and euro zone finance ministers to agree to the latest proposals from Athens, a concrete timeframe for the implementation of reforms is necessary, Hans Joerg Schelling told Austrian ORF radio on Wednesday.

“I expect that this will be offered by this evening ... If there is no real solution by Sunday this week, it is not foreseeable what the next step will be.”