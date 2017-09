Austrian Finance Minister Hans-Joerg Schelling delivers his speech during the presentation of "The Austrian Economics Report 2015" in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling sees a 60 to 40 chance that a new bailout deal can be struck for Greece, Austrian news agency APA reported him as telling ORF radio on Saturday.

But Schelling added that these odds only applied if Greece provided guarantees on the implementation of reform measures.

“If the guarantees don’t come, this will reverse,” he said of the odds.