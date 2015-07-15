Bundesbank's Dombret: need 'bail-in' for Greek banks as soon as possible

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bail-in rules should be introduced for Greek banks as soon as possible, a senior official at Germany’s Bundesbank said on Wednesday.

“In my view, this instrument (bail-in) should be available as quickly as possible and not just from the mandatory introductory date of January 1 2016,” Andreas Dombret, an executive board member at Germany’s central bank, said in a speech to be delivered in Munich.

Bail-in rules allow losses from failing banks to be pushed onto bondholders and even large depositors.