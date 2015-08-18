FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian parliament backs Greek bailout
August 18, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Austrian parliament backs Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s parliament voted on Tuesday in favor of an 86 billion euro ($94.9 billion) bailout for Greece to prevent the debt-ridden country from tumbling out of the euro zone.

Parliament’s permanent ESM subcommittee approved the measure, a finance ministry spokeswoman said in a text message.

Assuming approval by euro zone parliaments, 13 billion euros should be in Athens on Thursday to pay pressing bills and a further 10 billion will be set aside at the European Stability Mechanism, earmarked to bolster Greek banks’ capital.

Germany’s parliament is expected to give crucial approval to the bailout on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Heinrich

