Progress in Greek talks but no clarity on return of missions to Athens: EU Commission

A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag stands amongst various euro coins in front of letters spelling the word 'GREECE' in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday that "significant progress" has been made in talks between Greece and its international lenders but no date has been fixed yet on when talks at a higher level can resume in Athens.

The spokeswoman said that talks were ongoing. "These contacts should open the door for a mission return to Athens with the aim of concluding the review rapidly, but no date has been fixed for a return".

Talks are currently conducted via teleconference. A return of negotiators to Athens is seen as a step toward a preliminary deal on reforms needed in Greece in exchange for the release of new loans to Athens.