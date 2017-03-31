FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progress in Greek talks but no clarity on return of missions to Athens: EU Commission
#Business News
March 31, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 5 months ago

Progress in Greek talks but no clarity on return of missions to Athens: EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag stands amongst various euro coins in front of letters spelling the word 'GREECE' in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015.Pawel Kopczynski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday that "significant progress" has been made in talks between Greece and its international lenders but no date has been fixed yet on when talks at a higher level can resume in Athens.

The spokeswoman said that talks were ongoing. "These contacts should open the door for a mission return to Athens with the aim of concluding the review rapidly, but no date has been fixed for a return".

Talks are currently conducted via teleconference. A return of negotiators to Athens is seen as a step toward a preliminary deal on reforms needed in Greece in exchange for the release of new loans to Athens.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

