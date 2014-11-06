FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece needs back-up when bailout ends: France's Sapin
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 6, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Greece needs back-up when bailout ends: France's Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin addresses a news conference at the finance ministry in Berlin October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece needs continued financial support when Athens exits its bailout at the end of the year but such aid does not have to be granted under the same terms as before, France’s finance minister said on Thursday.

“I think Greece needs us to continue to support it, not in the same way as now, not with the same mechanism ... but France is ready for Europe to continue its support,” Michel Sapin told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with euro zone peers to discuss Athens’ future financing.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.