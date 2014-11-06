Greece needs back-up when bailout ends: France's Sapin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece needs continued financial support when Athens exits its bailout at the end of the year but such aid does not have to be granted under the same terms as before, France’s finance minister said on Thursday.

“I think Greece needs us to continue to support it, not in the same way as now, not with the same mechanism ... but France is ready for Europe to continue its support,” Michel Sapin told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with euro zone peers to discuss Athens’ future financing.