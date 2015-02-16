FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Any new Greek bailout would not be very different: Dijsselbloem
February 16, 2015 / 7:09 PM / 3 years ago

Any new Greek bailout would not be very different: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - If Greece sought a third emergency aid program, it would not be radically different, a senior euro zone official said on Monday, adding that there would still be targets to be met.

“Would a new program look very different? I don’t think so,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired Monday’s meeting of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference. “The rules and regulations talk about strict conditionalities. It would still be about fiscal sustainability.”

Dijsselbloem said there was room to work with Athens on an extension of the current program to pave the way for future support.

”There is flexibility within the program but we also have to make sure that the program stays on track, for example that the budgetary targets don’t completely disappear off the table.

“We need more time, that is the conclusion from last weekend. The institutions need more time to talk with the Greek government. What is it they want exactly, what do these measures look like?”

Reporting by Brussels newsroom

