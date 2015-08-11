Greek bailout package 82-86 billion euros: EU source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece’s bailout package will be between 82 and 85 billion euros ($94 billion), an EU diplomat said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The overall financing envelope of the ESM program will be upheld at between 82 billion and 86 billion,” the diplomat said, referring to the euro zone bailout fund.

Greece and its international lenders reached a bailout agreement on Tuesday after talking through the night, officials said, saving the country from financial ruin and raising hopes it can make a major debt repayment next week.