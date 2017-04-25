Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review conclusion: PM

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece aims to return to bond markets immediately after concluding a crucial bailout review, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"Our aim is to conclude the bailout review and immediately after that to return to markets," Tsipras told ANT1 TV. He said he wanted the country's return to bond markets to be 'sustainable' and not a 'one off'.

Greece and its foreign creditors resumed talks on reforms demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in Athens on Tuesday, aiming for a deal by May 22 when euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels.