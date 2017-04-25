FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review conclusion: PM
April 25, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 4 months ago

Greece to return to bond markets after bailout review conclusion: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens, Greece, March 28, 2017.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece aims to return to bond markets immediately after concluding a crucial bailout review, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"Our aim is to conclude the bailout review and immediately after that to return to markets," Tsipras told ANT1 TV. He said he wanted the country's return to bond markets to be 'sustainable' and not a 'one off'.

Greece and its foreign creditors resumed talks on reforms demanded by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in Athens on Tuesday, aiming for a deal by May 22 when euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou

