Greece voted reforms, it's time for debt relief: Greek PM

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has met its commitments on reforms and the country now expects its international lenders to do the same on debt relief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told reporters just after parliament passed a bill on bailout reforms.

"It's their (the lenders) turn to fulfill their commitments, just like we did," Tsipras told reporters at parliament.

"We deserve and we expect from Monday's Eurogroup a decision regulating debt relief which will correspond to the sacrifices of the Greek people," he said.