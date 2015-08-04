FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says no significant problems in privatization talks: Finance Minister
#Business News
August 4, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says no significant problems in privatization talks: Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Tuesday there were no significant disagreements with lenders on privatization discussions, with its finance minister saying talks were going better than expected.

“We have submitted a proposal to them,” Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters during a break in discussions with lenders. “They said they would examine it and come back to us.”

“There were small divergences in views. I don’t think there will be a problem. Discussions have gone better than I expected,” he said.

Tsakalotos said differences hinged on the administration and control of a new transformed privatization agency.

Reporting By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
