Factbox: Euro zone countries vote on Greek bailout
August 17, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Euro zone countries vote on Greek bailout

The Greek (L) and the European Union flags flutter in front of Maximos Mansion, the Prime Minister offices, in Athens, Greece, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is a list of euro zone parliaments that must approve the new 86 billion euro ($96 billion) Greek bailout this week. Here is a list:

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

AUSTRIA - Parliament subcommittee to meet on the bailout.

ESTONIA - Parliament holds extraordinary session, starting at 1100 GMT (0700 EDT)

SPAIN - Parliamentary debate and vote, starting circa 1000 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

AUSTRIA - Full parliament committee to vote

GERMANY - Parliament in emergency session starting at 0700 GMT

NETHERLANDS - Debate begins at 1000 GMT

THURSDAY AUG. 20

ATHENS - Greece due to pay European Central Bank 3.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)

Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
