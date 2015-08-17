Factbox: Euro zone countries vote on Greek bailout

(Reuters) - Here is a list of euro zone parliaments that must approve the new 86 billion euro ($96 billion) Greek bailout this week. Here is a list:

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

AUSTRIA - Parliament subcommittee to meet on the bailout.

ESTONIA - Parliament holds extraordinary session, starting at 1100 GMT (0700 EDT)

SPAIN - Parliamentary debate and vote, starting circa 1000 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

AUSTRIA - Full parliament committee to vote

GERMANY - Parliament in emergency session starting at 0700 GMT

NETHERLANDS - Debate begins at 1000 GMT

THURSDAY AUG. 20

ATHENS - Greece due to pay European Central Bank 3.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8998 euros)