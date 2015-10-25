FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Piraeus head says optimistic private equity can meet any shortfall
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 25, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Piraeus head says optimistic private equity can meet any shortfall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of a branch of Piraeus Bank at 80 Ippokartous Street in Athens March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis/Files

ATHENS (Reuters) - Bank of Piraeus (BOPr.AT) chairman Michalis Sallas said on Sunday he was optimistic the bank could rely on private investors to meet any capital shortfall found in baseline scenario stress tests being conducted by the ECB.

Sallas said “strong interest” had been shown by international institutional investors to any capital increase.

“Based on this interest there is valid optimism that the required participation of the private sector will more than cover any capital needs which manifest on the baseline scenario of the stress test,” he was quoted as saying in a news release by the bank.

Bank of Piraeus is one of four Greek banks in line for recapitalization under the terms of an 86 billion euro ($94.75 billion) bailout that Greece has signed up to with international lenders. Banking sources say the banks’ recapitalization needs are less than 20 billion euros.

Results of the stress tests carried out by the European Central Bank to identify potential capital needs are due to be released by Oct. 31.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.