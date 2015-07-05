FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister to hold talks with bankers on Sunday
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 4:59 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister to hold talks with bankers on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis leaves a polling booth after casting his ballot at a polling station in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister will hold talks with top Greek bankers later on Sunday, a finance ministry official told Reuters, after opinion polls showed Greeks were on course to reject a bailout proposal from creditors.

Greek banks have been shut for a week after Athens imposed capital controls to prevent the lenders from collapsing. A ‘No’ vote is expected to further add pressure on the banks, which government officials have said will not reopen until a deal is reached with creditors.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.