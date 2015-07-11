FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 11, 2015 / 7:23 PM / 2 years ago

Greek minister sees capital controls in place for few months more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The capital controls imposed on Greece’s banks will remain in place for at least another two months, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Saturday, as euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels to discuss a request by Athens for a new bailout.

Stathakis told Greece’s Mega TV that the banks could reopen as soon as next week, if an agreement with creditors is reached this weekend, but other restrictions on withdrawals and currency exports would remain in place for most.

“That will stay in play for two months or some months,” he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
