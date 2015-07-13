FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks to stay shut for now, finance ministry says
July 13, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Greek banks to stay shut for now, finance ministry says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks through empty streets by a mural in Athens, Greece July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek banks, shuttered for the past two weeks after a flood of withdrawals threatened to collapse the system, will remain closed for now, a finance ministry official said on Monday, declining to say when they would be opened again.

Athens secured a bailout deal with its creditors overnight but the government must now push a series of reform laws through parliament within days for the agreement to stick. Capital controls are still in place, Greek banks are shut and withdrawals from cash machines rationed.

“The bank holiday will be extended,” the official said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams

