FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to extend bank holiday beyond Wednesday: government source
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Greece to extend bank holiday beyond Wednesday: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will issue a ministerial decree later on Wednesday to extend a bank holiday that has already lasted for eight working days, a government official said, as Athens seeks to convince skeptical partners for a new aid deal.

“The bank holiday will be extended,” the official said, without providing further details.

Banks are struggling to keep their automated teller machine networks fed with banknotes to dispense cash at the daily withdrawal limit of 60 euros, gradually using up the remaining cash buffer in the system.

Last week Greece issued a decree imposing capital controls and closing its banks after the European Central Bank froze a vital lifeline of emergency funds following the breakdown of bailout talks between Athens and its creditors.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.