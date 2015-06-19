FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deposit outflows reach about $1.3 billion Friday: bankers
June 19, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greek deposit outflows reach about $1.3 billion Friday: bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greeks pulled more money from banks on Friday with outflows estimated at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), bringing the total outflow for the week to about 4.2 billion euros, three bankers told Reuters on Friday.

“Today was a more difficult day compared to yesterday,” one of the bankers said. “Monday will likely be tough as well.”

Earlier on Friday, the European Central Bank raised the emergency liquidity ceiling banks can draw from the domestic central bank, a banking source told Reuters, without specifying by how much.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
