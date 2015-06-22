FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No need for Greek government measures on banks at this stage: official
June 22, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

No need for Greek government measures on banks at this stage: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Greek banking system is not facing any imminent threat to its stability that would require government action, a Greek official said on Monday, adding that the government was working closely with the European Central Bank.

The remark, at a briefing with journalists in Brussels, came after more positive signs from European leaders that a deal over releasing vital bailout funds for Greece could be agreed, easing pressure on the financial system.

Concern over a surge in withdrawals from Greek banks last week prompted worries that the government may have to impose capital controls to ensure the stability of the system.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie

