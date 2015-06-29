FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks expected to open for pensioners Thursday: government source
June 29, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greek banks expected to open for pensioners Thursday: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek banks are expected to open 850 branches for the payment of pensions on Thursday, though they remain shut for other business all week, a Greek government official said on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that if banks continued to be supported by the European Central Bank’s emergency funding line (ELA), a current daily limit of 60 euros at cash machines may be increased.

“Bank branches will open earlier than Monday,” an official told a news briefing, later clarifying that it was only for pension payments. “There is an effort to open them on Thursday.”

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Deepa Babington

