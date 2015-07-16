Greek banks to remain closed through to Sunday

People line up at an ATM outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s banks will remain shut through to Sunday, its finance ministry said, amid signs that lenders could reopen their doors next week, three weeks after first closing.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would increase emergency funding to the banks, removing a barrier Greece’s Economy Minister said earlier in the week was stopping lenders from reopening.

Earlier, a senior banker told Reuters that Greek banks would reopen on Monday. Cash withdrawals, limited to 60 euros a day, are likely to remain rationed.