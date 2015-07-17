FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks still waiting for approval to reopen on Monday: source
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Greek banks still waiting for approval to reopen on Monday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek banks are ready to re-open on Monday but they must first get permission from the central bank and the government, a senior banking source told Reuters, adding that several technical issues needed to be addressed.

Greek lenders have been shut since June 29 after a flood of withdrawals threatened to collapse the banking system. After the European Central Bank, which has kept Greek banks afloat, decided to lift the cap on emergency funding on Thursday, Greece’s deputy finance minister said the banks would re-open next week.

“The banks are ready to open their branches but we have to wait for the final approval from the Central Bank of Greece. There are some technical issues that remain to be resolved, we also have to wait for the government’s approval,” a senior official at the Greek Banking Association told Reuters.

An official at the central bank told Reuters it was working with the government to open as soon as possible.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.