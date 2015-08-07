FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece wants recapitalisation to include cooperative banks
#Business News
August 7, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 2 years ago

Greece wants recapitalisation to include cooperative banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a central committee of leftist Syriza party in Athens, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece wants small cooperative banks that lend to small firms to also be recapitalised alongside bigger banks, the country’s finance minister said on Friday as regulators begin preparations to assess the capital needs of Greece’s battered lenders.

“The government’s intention is to strengthen the cooperative banks,” Euclid Tsakalotos said in a statement. “With this aim, the government’s proposals include the cooperative banks in the recapitalisation of the banking system.”

Greece’s international creditors estimate the banking system may need 10 to 25 billion euros in fresh funds.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
