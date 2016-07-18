FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greece's EU/IMF lenders approve further easing of capital controls: source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Greece's EU/IMF lenders approve further easing of capital controls: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek and a tangled EU flag flutter atop Greece's Financial Ministry in Athens, Greece June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the Brexit referendum.Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's international lenders have approved the further easing of capital controls imposed by Athens last summer, a Bank of Greece official said on Monday, requesting anonymity.

Greece adopted capital controls to stem a flight of deposits when it almost toppled out of the euro zone during protracted talks with its EU/IMF lenders for a new bailout deal.

The controls have gradually been eased and central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said in July they would be loosened further as confidence in the country's banking system returns.

The proposed changes include no restrictions on withdrawals for new deposits and allowing withdrawals for loan repayments.

Stournaras has sent the final proposals to the European Central Bank which is expected to formally accept them, the official said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.