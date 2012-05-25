FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grave error not to prepare for Greek exit-Belgium Deputy PM
May 25, 2012 / 11:03 AM / in 5 years

Grave error not to prepare for Greek exit-Belgium Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Central banks and companies would be making a grave error if they are not preparing for Greece to leave the euro zone, Belgium’s deputy prime minister, Didier Reyners, said on Friday.

Speaking to the European American Press Club in Paris, Reynders said:

“There is no organized discussion at the European level along the lines of: what do we do (if Greece leaves). Now, if central banks and companies are not preparing for the scenario, that would be a grave professional error.”

Reporting by Nicholas Vinocu. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

