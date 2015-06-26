FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM accuses lenders of blackmail
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM accuses lenders of blackmail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras went on the offensive against the country’s creditors on Friday, saying European principles were not based on “blackmail” and that his government would fight for mutual respect instead.

Athens and its creditors remain deadlocked over a cash for reforms deal days before a debt payment to the IMF falls due, leaving Greece perilously close to bankruptcy.

“The European Union founding principles were democracy, solidarity, equality and mutual respect. It was not based on blackmail and ultimatums,” Tsipras told reporters after an EU summit. “No one has the right to put in danger these principles.”

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.