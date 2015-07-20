FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athens stock exchange to remain closed on Monday: official
July 20, 2015 / 5:44 AM / 2 years ago

Athens stock exchange to remain closed on Monday: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk inside the Athens stock exchange as a stock ticker shows stock options making losses, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s stock market will remain closed on Monday, extending a three-week break which was imposed last month along with a banking holiday following a failure in bailout talks between Greece and its lenders.

The Athens Stock Exchange .ATG closed on June 29 when Greece shut its banks and imposed capital controls to ward off a collapse of its banking system.

Greece issued a decree on Saturday which allowed Greek lenders to reopen their branches across the country for limited transactions on Monday after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras struck a last-minute deal with the EU last week for a cash-for-reform deal.

“But the decree doesn’t allow us to open today,” Athens’ bourse’s spokeswoman Alexandra Grispou told Reuters. She did not rule out that Greek stocks may resume trading later in the week.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by James Mackenzie

