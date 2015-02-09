FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM chairs meeting on possible Greek exit from euro: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 9, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 3 years ago

British PM chairs meeting on possible Greek exit from euro: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron chaired a contingency meeting on a possible Greek exit from the euro zone with finance ministry and Bank of England officials on Monday, his spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman said on the risk of financial market contagion: “It’s something we want to be vigilant about”.

“The government had undertaken an extensive degree of contingency planning during 2012 when there were particular pressures in the euro zone involving Greece. Given the fact that you have a new Greek government ... I think now is the right time (to review this).”

British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that Britain was stepping up contingency planning, and that the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone was raising risks to the British economy.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.