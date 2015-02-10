FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says danger of 'very bad outcome' on Greece increasing: Bloomberg
February 10, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says danger of 'very bad outcome' on Greece increasing: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne speaks at the session 'Recharging Europe' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said the danger of a miscalculation leading to a “very bad outcome” between Greece and the euro area is increasing, Bloomberg reported.

“It’s clear that the risks to the world economy, the risk to the British economy of this standoff between the euro zone and Greece, is growing each day,” Osborne said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Istanbul late on Monday.

“The risks of a miscalculation or a misstep leading to a very bad outcome are growing as well,” Osborne said.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

