Failure to get Greek deal would have severe consequences: UK's Osborne
February 17, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Failure to get Greek deal would have severe consequences: UK's Osborne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Failure to reach an agreement on Greece’s debt problems would have severe consequences for economic stability, Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, calling on all sides to hammer out a deal.

The result of failure to reach an agreement would be “very severe for economic and financial stability,” Osborne said on arrival for a meeting of EU finance ministers.

“What Britain really needs to see is competence, not chaos,” he said.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft

