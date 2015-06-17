Britain says stepping up preparations for possible Greek euro zone exit

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is accelerating its preparations for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday, after the Greek central bank warned of the consequences of such a scenario.

“You can expect that we are continuing to make sure we have the right plans in place and stepping up preparations given where discussions have got to,” the spokeswoman told reporters, saying the potential impact on business, banks, the financial sector and tourists was being looked at.

A ‘Grexit’ or Greek euro zone exit would represent a serious economic risk to Britain, she added, saying it underlined the necessity of having a growing economy and strong public finances.