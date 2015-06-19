Britain's Osborne urges Greece deal, says preparing for worst

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne urged Greece on Friday to strike a deal with its international creditors in loans-for-reforms talks, saying Britain was hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“We have entered the 11th hour of this Greek crisis and we urge the Greek government to do a deal before it is too late. We hope for best but we now must be prepared for the worst,” he told reporters on entering a meeting of EU finance ministers.