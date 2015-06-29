FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain to review Greek crisis impact on bank branches, holidaymakers
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Britain to review Greek crisis impact on bank branches, holidaymakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron and other senior policymakers will discuss on Monday how Greece’s debt crisis might affect UK banking and whether it might need to help British holidaymakers and residents there.

Cameron’s spokeswoman said he would chair a meeting attended by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and senior ministers including finance minister George Osborne.

Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to protect its crippled financial system as doubts about its euro membership grew.

The British meeting was expected to look at “any impact here in the UK either on issues around Greek bank branches or subsidiaries or on business,” the spokeswoman said. It would also address any issues concerning holidaymakers in Greece or for British nationals living there, she said.

Osborne is due to speak in parliament on the Greek crisis later on Monday.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.