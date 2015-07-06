FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says Greece and euro zone need a sustainable solution
July 6, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Britain says Greece and euro zone need a sustainable solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A "No" supporter flashes a victory sign before a Greek flag atop the parliament in Athens, Greece July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

LONDON (Reuters) - Greece and the euro zone need to find a sustainable solution after Greeks voted ‘No’ to a bailout proposal, British Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman said it was in Britain’s interests for Greece to find a solution.

When asked whether Greece should stay in the European Union, Cameron’s spokeswoman said Britain supports a 28-member EU.

“Clearly Greece and the euro zone need to sit down and talk through the implications of the result and what happens next. They need to find a sustainable solution,” she added.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

