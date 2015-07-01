FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Osborne says UK hopes for best, preparing for worst over Greece
#Business News
July 1, 2015 / 7:29 AM / 2 years ago

Osborne says UK hopes for best, preparing for worst over Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives at an European Union finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that it was vital to resolve the current uncertainty over the Greek crisis and to ensure economic and financial stability across Europe, whatever the Greek people decide in a referendum.

“Britain’s attitude to this developing crisis is clear: we hope for the best; but we prepare for the worst, and we stand ready to do whatever is necessary to protect our economic security at this uncertain time,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
