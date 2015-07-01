Osborne says UK hopes for best, preparing for worst over Greece

LONDON (Reuters) - Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that it was vital to resolve the current uncertainty over the Greek crisis and to ensure economic and financial stability across Europe, whatever the Greek people decide in a referendum.
“Britain’s attitude to this developing crisis is clear: we hope for the best; but we prepare for the worst, and we stand ready to do whatever is necessary to protect our economic security at this uncertain time,” he said in a statement.
