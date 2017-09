A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag stands amongst various euro coins in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is expected to have achieved a primary budget surplus of 0.2 percent of GDP last year, its deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Thursday.

“The primary budget result for 2015 is expected to close with a surplus of 0.2 percent (of GDP), while the bailout program in August had projected a primary budget deficit of about 0.25 percent,” Chouliarakis told parliament.