Greece must present plans soon to avoid contagion: Buba VicePres

BERLIN (Reuters) - The vice president of Germany’s Bundesbank said Greece must present its reform plans quickly and explain how it will tackle its debt to avoid uncertainty spreading in Europe, Germany’s WirtschaftsWoche weekly reported on Saturday.

In an interview with the magazine, Claudia Buch also reiterated the Bundesbank’s opposition to a debt write down for Athens, saying it did not deal with the underlying problems.

“You can never rule out the risk of contagion,” Buch told WirtschaftsWoche, saying that although the risk was lower than a couple of years ago, it could still be triggered by a deterioration in confidence.

“Therefore it is important now to reduce uncertainty and to quickly get clarity about the path of reforms in Greece,” she said. “The debate about a debt haircut creates additional uncertainty, therefore I don’t think it is helpful.”

Greece’s new prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, and his finance minister have toured European capitals in the last week to drum up support for ending austerity policies linked to a bailout program which runs out at the end of February.

However, the message they have received, especially from Berlin, has been that Athens must stick to its reform commitments.